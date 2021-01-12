CRH (NYSE:CRH) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of CRH opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66. CRH has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $47.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of CRH by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at $783,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CRH by 23.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 74,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CRH by 47.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

