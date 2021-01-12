Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Trading Down 0.8%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) shares were down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 275,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 385,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

