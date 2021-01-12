Credit Suisse Group Boosts MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$5.25

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lowered MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.58.

TSE:MEG traded down C$0.09 on Monday, hitting C$4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,637,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$508.17 million. Equities analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.3537961 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Derek Watson Evans bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$202,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$503,688.26.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

