Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) a €169.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €169.00 ($198.82) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €152.30 ($179.18).

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) stock traded down €1.20 ($1.41) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €133.60 ($157.18). The stock had a trading volume of 110,250 shares. Hannover Rück SE has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €135.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €140.03.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

