Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) vs. Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Critical Survey

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Open Text and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text 7.53% 10.54% 4.42% Creative Realities -84.47% -85.89% -27.18%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Open Text and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text 1 3 6 0 2.50 Creative Realities 0 0 1 0 3.00

Open Text currently has a consensus target price of $51.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.79%. Creative Realities has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.11%. Given Creative Realities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than Open Text.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of Open Text shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Open Text and Creative Realities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text $3.11 billion 3.87 $234.23 million $2.80 15.81 Creative Realities $31.60 million 0.49 $1.04 million N/A N/A

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities.

Risk & Volatility

Open Text has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 4.17, meaning that its stock price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Open Text beats Creative Realities on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms. It also offers digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital data-driven businesses through automation; Customer Experience Management, a set of processes used to track customer interactions throughout the customer journey; and Discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk. In addition, the company offers customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it provides professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating to the implementation, training, and integration of its licensed product offerings, as well as cloud services. The company serves organizations, enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and public sector agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Tata Consultancy Services, ATOS, ATOS International S.A.S., Capgemini Technology Services SAS, and Cognizant Technology Solutions U.S. Corp. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

