Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,970.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $8.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

