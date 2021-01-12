Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 308 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 178.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

