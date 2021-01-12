Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $90.06 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $91.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

