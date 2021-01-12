Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 386.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYMB opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.16 and a 12 month high of $61.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36.

