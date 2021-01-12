Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Up 24.5% This Week

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $74.95 or 0.00215420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $11.24 million and $1.36 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00111082 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00257885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00064580 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00061210 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.