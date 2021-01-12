CRDT (CRDT) Trading Down 14.6% This Week

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One CRDT token can now be bought for about $0.0940 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CRDT has a market cap of $463,674.67 and approximately $170,754.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CRDT has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00112152 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00065682 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00258402 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00061776 BTC.

CRDT Token Profile

CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,933,251 tokens. The official website for CRDT is crdt.io

CRDT Token Trading

CRDT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

