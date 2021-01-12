Craig Hallum Upgrades Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) to “Buy”

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 599,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 88,790 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 115.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 83,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth about $1,413,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

