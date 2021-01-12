CPChain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65,795.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, CPChain has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $2.99 million and $65,795.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.54 or 0.00353291 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00025468 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001974 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.57 or 0.01088784 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CPChain

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

