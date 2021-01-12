COVA Achieves Market Cap of $495,819.54 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, COVA has traded up 43.2% against the dollar. One COVA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a total market cap of $495,819.54 and $133,068.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00042132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00043277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.44 or 0.04369116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00353712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

COVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

