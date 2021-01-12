Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,973 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.67. 114,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,710. The company has a market cap of $161.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

