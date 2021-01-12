Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

CJR.B stock opened at C$4.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$958.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$1.78 and a 12 month high of C$5.93.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

