Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Corteva by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Corteva by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 531,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 39,534 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 465,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 52,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.95.

Corteva stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 36,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

