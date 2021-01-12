Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

CRF opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $11.94.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.