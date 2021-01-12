Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB) Shares Down 2.6%

Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.94 and last traded at $18.95. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

About Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB)

Cornerstone Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cornerstone Community Bank that provides commercial, industrial, agricultural and personal credit, and other banking services in Tehama, Shasta, Butte, and Glenn counties and the surrounding areas in California. The company offers personal banking products comprise personal checking and savings accounts that include standard and gold savings, money market, health savings, individual retirement accounts, and certificate of deposit; debit and personal credit cards; and personal loans, such as personal secured and unsecured term loans, savings and CD secured loans, personal lines of credit, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential construction loans.

