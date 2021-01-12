Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. Cornerstone Building Brands has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at $998,519.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

