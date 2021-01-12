CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CPLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut CorePoint Lodging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $6.63 on Monday. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.