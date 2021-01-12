Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Cool Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 8,130,289 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Cool Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WARM)

Cool Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of heat dispersion technologies in various product platforms worldwide. Its heat dispersion technology removes heat through composite heat structures, motors, related structures, and heat pipe architecture.

