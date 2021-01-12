CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 134.1% higher against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $18.07 million and $26,844.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001952 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00104862 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.44 or 0.00301683 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00012534 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00012262 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,246,492 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.