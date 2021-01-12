Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (FRA:CON) Receives €98.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (FRA:CON) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €98.00 ($115.29).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) stock traded down €2.80 ($3.29) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €116.30 ($136.82). The company had a trading volume of 553,340 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is €116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €98.15. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €186.70 ($219.65) and a twelve month high of €256.50 ($301.76).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

