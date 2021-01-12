ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

WISH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.64.

ContextLogic stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

