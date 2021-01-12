ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WISH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. William Blair began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

