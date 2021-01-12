ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WISH. William Blair started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. ContextLogic has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

