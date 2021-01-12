Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Update

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Consumers Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 2,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22. Consumers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.00.
