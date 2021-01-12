Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Update

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Consumers Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 2,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22. Consumers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products. It also provides commercial loans, which include financing for equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans to farmers, owners of multi-family investment properties, developers, and owners of commercial real estate; residential real estate loans comprising one to four family residential real estate and home equity loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured loans.

