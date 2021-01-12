Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,740. The company has a market capitalization of $99.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.57. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Creatura sold 15,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 408,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Washer sold 51,976 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $210,502.80. Insiders have sold a total of 108,650 shares of company stock valued at $440,449 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

