Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $260.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STZ. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ opened at $226.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.