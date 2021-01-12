CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.85

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.85 and last traded at $116.58, with a volume of 2061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNMD. BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2,924.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.40.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.91 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In related news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $1,038,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $40,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 198,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

