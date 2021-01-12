Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBCP. DA Davidson raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on Concrete Pumping from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.