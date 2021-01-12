Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.40.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BBCP. DA Davidson raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on Concrete Pumping from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
NASDAQ BBCP opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.10.
Concrete Pumping Company Profile
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
