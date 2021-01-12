Conceal (CCX) Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $559,766.46 and approximately $32,322.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0598 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,024.65 or 1.00559658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017134 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.87 or 0.00352774 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.80 or 0.00533440 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00148857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002458 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00024792 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001296 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000725 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,288,297 coins and its circulating supply is 9,366,550 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

