Compound Price Tops $185.82 (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $824.27 million and $295.53 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $185.82 or 0.00544471 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,435,734 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

