Comparing Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND) & Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND) and Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Pathfinder Cell Therapy has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Align Technology has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Align Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Cell Therapy 0 0 0 0 N/A Align Technology 1 4 9 0 2.57

Align Technology has a consensus target price of $431.62, indicating a potential downside of 22.52%. Given Align Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Align Technology is more favorable than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Align Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A Align Technology 76.00% 68.99% 46.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.8% of Align Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Pathfinder Cell Therapy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Align Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Align Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Align Technology $2.41 billion 18.25 $442.78 million $4.96 112.31

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Summary

Align Technology beats Pathfinder Cell Therapy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pathfinder Cell Therapy Company Profile

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc., a development stage regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing novel cell-derived and related therapies for the treatment of various diseases and medical conditions characterized by organ-specific cell damage. It identifies diabetes, renal disease, myocardial infarction, peripheral vascular disease, and other diseases as potential indications for therapies based on its technology. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of seven and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. This segment's non-comprehensive products comprise Invisalign Moderate, Lite and Express packages, and Invisalign Go; and non-case products include retention products, Invisalign training fees, and sales of ancillary products, such as cleaning material, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment. The Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing services and ancillary products, such as disposable sleeves for the wand; and iTero applications and tools. The company sells its products in the United States, the Netherlands, China, and internationally. Align Technology, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

