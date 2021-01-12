Comparing FlexShopper (FPAY) and The Competition

FlexShopper (NASDAQ: FPAY) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare FlexShopper to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

FlexShopper has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexShopper’s competitors have a beta of 1.51, indicating that their average stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FlexShopper and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper $88.79 million $580,000.00 -26.55 FlexShopper Competitors $1.40 billion $201.11 million 6.34

FlexShopper’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FlexShopper. FlexShopper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FlexShopper and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper -0.96% -1.40% -1.81% FlexShopper Competitors -10.13% -11.65% -0.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of FlexShopper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of FlexShopper shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FlexShopper and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper 0 1 2 0 2.67 FlexShopper Competitors 248 764 1012 94 2.45

FlexShopper currently has a consensus price target of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 42.69%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 2.03%. Given FlexShopper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

FlexShopper competitors beat FlexShopper on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's patented LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

