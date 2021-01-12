Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:CCU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 172,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $556.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

