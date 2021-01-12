Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 21,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,802. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. Comerica has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $69.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

