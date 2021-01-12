Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.36. Comerica posted earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $5.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.43 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stephens raised Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.99.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.57. The company had a trading volume of 55,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,802. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. Comerica has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $69.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Comerica by 482.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 212,918 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 59.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $6,366,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $453,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.