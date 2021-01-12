Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.9% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,990,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $311,461,000 after acquiring an additional 393,133 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 52.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,646 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,252,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $87,801,000 after purchasing an additional 464,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,789,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,645,738. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

