Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CTO Alison B. Fleming Sells 16,042 Shares

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

COLL opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.45 million, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 101,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.