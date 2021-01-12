Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

CHRS stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $318,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,595 shares of company stock worth $1,637,747 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 428,210 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,096,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 102,051 shares during the period.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.