Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNS shares. Bank of America upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 10.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 113.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 69,737.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 448,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

CNS traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.60. 64,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,315. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

