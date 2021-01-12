CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CohBar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). CohBar posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. WBB Securities started coverage on CohBar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CohBar in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CohBar during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CohBar by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CohBar by 359.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 52,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CohBar in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CohBar stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. CohBar has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $65.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.96.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

