Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) shares traded down 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $140.00 and last traded at $140.00. 253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.08.

Cochlear Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

