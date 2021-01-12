CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $196.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.18.

Shares of CME stock opened at $198.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.50 and a 200 day moving average of $170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $265,346,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1,556.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,590,000 after buying an additional 638,009 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 613.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,779,000 after buying an additional 511,914 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,939,000 after buying an additional 378,433 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 170.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 549,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,965,000 after buying an additional 346,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

