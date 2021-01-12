CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ CLPS opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. CLPS Incorporation has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CLPS Incorporation worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

