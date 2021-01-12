Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. 66,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,063. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

