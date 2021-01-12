Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CSEAF) Short Interest Up 536.7% in December

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CSEAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a growth of 536.7% from the December 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSEAF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Seafoods from $5.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Clearwater Seafoods in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “fair value” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSEAF remained flat at $$6.46 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. Clearwater Seafoods has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

