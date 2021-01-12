ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a growth of 571.5% from the December 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CLRO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.50. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 17,100 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $31,635.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,280,894.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 71,395 shares of company stock valued at $154,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ClearOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.